Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in OptiNose by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

OptiNose stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. OptiNose Inc has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. On average, analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,471. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.