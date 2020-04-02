Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of LogicBio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $156,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.83.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

