Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Diana Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.24. Diana Shipping Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Diana Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

