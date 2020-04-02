Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 8,564 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 450,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 788,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on IRT shares. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $816.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.