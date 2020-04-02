Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 72,660 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,660 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Communications worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.90. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

