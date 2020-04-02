Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 47,810 Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Liquidia Technologies worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canaan Partners VIII LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 319,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 204,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 159,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

