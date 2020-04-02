Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 43,700 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 164,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SACH opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Sachem Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

