Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 42,092 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,092 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Intevac worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Intevac stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.54. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

In related news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,604 shares in the company, valued at $667,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $75,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

