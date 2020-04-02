Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 28,296 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,296 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFC opened at $9.44 on Thursday. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFC shares. ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

