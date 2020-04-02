Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 16,377 Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,377 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Manitex International worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Manitex International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 134,142 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 237,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 84,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of MNTX opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Manitex International Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Analysts anticipate that Manitex International Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Filipov acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,083.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,910 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

