Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Rimini Street worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rimini Street by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Rimini Street by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $406,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.14 million, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Rimini Street Inc has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

