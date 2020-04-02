Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 18,688 Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CODA. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.81. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

