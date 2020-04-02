Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 125,636 Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Civeo Corp has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In other Civeo news, Director Martin Lambert purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,361 shares in the company, valued at $529,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

