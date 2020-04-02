Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Towle & Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 980,081 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,305,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after acquiring an additional 603,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1,135.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Celestica Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $449.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

