Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLRE. BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

GLRE stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

