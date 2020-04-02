Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

