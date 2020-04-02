Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in LAIX by 3,243.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 970,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAIX stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. LAIX Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $190.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LAIX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LAIX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

