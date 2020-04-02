Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Blue Apron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 102.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 571,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,501. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APRN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -5.36.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

