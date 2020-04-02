Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $150,000 Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $94,043,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,863,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 399,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $18,918,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.54. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

