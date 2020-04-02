Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $181,000 in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

ADT stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

