Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $148,000 in Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Taronis Technologies stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taronis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taronis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.