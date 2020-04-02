Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $142,000 in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Puxin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Puxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NEW opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Puxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

