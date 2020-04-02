Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $141,000 in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Cancer Genetics stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Cancer Genetics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

