Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $134,000 in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Axovant Gene Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $65,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 5,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at $69,665,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

