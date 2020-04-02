Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Safe Bulkers worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 117,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of SB stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.31. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

