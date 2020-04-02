Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $177,000 Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,151 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

