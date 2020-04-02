Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,922 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TransGlobe Energy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

