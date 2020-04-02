Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 9,728 Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of FOR stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $497.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.10. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.