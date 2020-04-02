Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 45,078 Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of Inflarx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Inflarx by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth $9,609,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inflarx alerts:

IFRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of IFRX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Inflarx NV has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.