Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 19,172 Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hebron Technology by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEBT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Hebron Technology Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

