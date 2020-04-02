Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 15,781 Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bellus Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after buying an additional 99,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLU. TheStreet upgraded Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellus Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLU opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Bellus Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

