Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 17,516 GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 856,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GTT Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $451.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.47. GTT Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTT. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

