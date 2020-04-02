Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 10,563 BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.22. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

