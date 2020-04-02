Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,060,000 shares of company stock worth $10,953,100. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.33. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

