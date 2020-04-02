Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 517,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 895,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,844 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.98.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

