Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.88.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

