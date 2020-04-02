Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.88.
