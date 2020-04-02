OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of OneMain worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.83 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

