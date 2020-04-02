Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,236,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,940,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 610.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 44,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,885 shares of company stock valued at $804,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.