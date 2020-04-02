Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.17)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $171-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.07 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to -0.36–0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.55.

OKTA opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.87. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

