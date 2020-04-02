Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.17–0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.23. Okta also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to -0.36–0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $119.57 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.30.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

