Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.36–0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.38. Okta also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.17)-($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.30.

OKTA stock opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

