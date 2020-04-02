Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,704,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,468,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. Okta has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.30.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

