NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America began coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a current ratio of 118.84. The company has a market cap of $585.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, research analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jason T. Serrano purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

