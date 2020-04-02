NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,361,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $937.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.20.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

