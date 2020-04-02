NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 186,516 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

NUMV opened at $19.03 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.