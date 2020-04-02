Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Noah were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Noah by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.60.

NOAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.