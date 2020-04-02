Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -1.89

Headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news impact score of -1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSANY. UBS Group cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NSANY opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.96. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

