Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $70,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after acquiring an additional 329,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 535,495 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Nielsen by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,242,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 423,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,425 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

