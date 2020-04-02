NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NGT stock opened at C$65.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.52. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12 month low of C$40.01 and a 12 month high of C$70.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

