Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Newell Brands worth $227,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NWL stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

